Virat Kohli does not mind making changes to his playing XI on a regular basis and he does not even hesitate in tweaking personnel around even after a win. While this method is not an established one, the skipper is confident that the benefits of the side should take precedence.

"We have a group discussion and then we decide what's best for the team. There will always be opinions about the XI, but people will know that it's in the interest of the team," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli made few brave calls in Antigua

When the skipper announced his side after the toss, there was huge surprise when R Ashwin was benched and Ravindra Jadeja was included as the lone spinner in the team. However, the left-hander vindicated the decision with a superb half-century in the first innings. He was also extremely frugal with the ball and also picked up a wicket for his efforts.

India also went in with Hanuma Vihari instead of the experienced Rohit Sharma and the right-hander looked extremely solid in both the innings. This pleased the skipper who was chuffed to see all his calls bearing fruits.

Kohli was also asked about the workload of Indian pacers and the skipper conceded that managing the faster bowlers was the biggest priority for him as the skipper of the side. He also said that this was the main reason why Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the limited-overs leg of the tour.

"Bumrah's workload is most important which is why he didn't play any white-ball games (vs WI) after the World Cup. He will be a key factor for us as long as the World Test Championship continues," Kohli said. "Shami is the same and Ishant is a banker, always reliable. Umesh is there too and Navdeep is waiting in the wings. We are settled as our bowling options, but managing workloads will be important," the captain further added.

He always keeps the interests of the team above any individual and the captain said that as a leader of the side, it gives him great satisfaction that all his decisions bear fruit as the players are putting their hands up and making the opportunities count.

"It's a blessing that I am in a position where I can contribute to the team in more than one way, but nothing is possible without your team. I don't think the credit can be taken away from the team at all," Kohli said.