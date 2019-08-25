The third Ashes Test between Australia and England being played at Headingley in Yorkshire has seen some high-quality, engrossing cricket. For lovers of pace bowling, especially, this game has been a treat. In the first innings, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad produced admirable spells of seam bowling to bundle out the Australians for just 179. Archer got a 6-wicket haul in the innings.

But the Aussies fought back with vengeance and bowled their opponents out for a meagre 67. All three pacers in the side – Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson bowled magnificently with Hazlewood ending up with five wickets.

But if there was one moment in the match that left everyone stunned, it was a delivery that Stuart Broad bowled to Travis Head on day 1 of the match. This delivery was as good as any that we have seen in the entire year or possibly, the entire decade.

However, as would be expected, the Baggy Greens are not lagging behind in any aspect. So, if an English bowler can bowl an unplayable delivery, so can an Australian. On day 3 of the Test, Pat Cummins delivered an absolute peach of a ball that left everyone dazzled. The unfortunate batsman at the other end whose innings this ball ended was Jason Roy.

England had been set a target of 359 runs to chase. Rory Burns, the opener, was dismissed early on when the score was at 15. In the very next over, bowled by Cummins, Jason Roy was also sent packing thanks to the aforementioned delivery.

The 26-year old right-arm pacer was bowling over the wicket to the right-handed Roy. One delivery was angled in and pitch around off-stump. Then, it straightened like a leg-break and, after beating the outside-edge of the bat, hit the top of off-stump. Everyone, including Roy, was awestruck. The English opener was so flummoxed by that delivery that he temporarily lost his balance.

This delivery was very similar to the one bowled by Broad in the first innings of Australia, though, it may have moved a little less. Watch it for yourself and decide whether it is as good as Broad's stunner in the first innings.