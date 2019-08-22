If you are a fan of cricket, the delivery that Stuart Broad bowled to Travis Head on day 1 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley would give you, almost, an orgasmic delight. It was the sort of delivery that even the greatest seamer in the history of the game would dream about bowling. Let's first give you the background in which it was bowled.

The third Test in the 2019 Ashes series got off to a wet start with rain delaying the toss and the beginning of play. But once the game got underway, a riveting contest ensued between the two teams. While Australia went into the match without their run-machine Steve Smith, England had to make do without their ace bowler Jimmy Anderson.

Under overcast conditions, England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bowl first. These conditions were ideal for the likes of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes. But thanks to a great dose of luck and hard work, the Australians were able to restrict the damage in the first two sessions of play to just two wickets.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne had a 100+ run stand for the third wicket and England were getting desperate. Then, Root went to his impact bowler Jofra Archer and he delivered by getting David Warner out with a peach of a delivery. The score read 135/3 at that moment.

But even that ball would pale in comparison to what came next. Travis Head came out to bat. Broad was bowling nicely now and coming round the wicket at the left-hander Head. He was angling the ball in and getting it to seam away from the batsman.

Then, on the penultimate ball of the 33rd over, Broad bowled a delivery that was full but not too much so. It came in to the batsman at a reasonably sharp angle and pitched on off-stump. Then, it straightened like a leg break and beat Head's outside-edge to hit the top of off stump. One needs to watch that delivery to believe it. It can be said that this is the best ball of not just this series, but this year and probably the entire decade. You have to see it to believe it!