Tennis in India has never been as big as cricket or football. But the country has produced many stars who had made India proud in the international circuit. In recent times, a tennis player from India again made news by qualifying for the US Open mains draw in the men's singles event.

Sumit Nagal, the boy on whom the hopes of India are pinned is a 22-year-old budding tennis player from Jhajjar district of Haryana. He will realise his dream when he takes on the legendary Roger Federer in a first-round match of the US Open.

Nagal's childhood dream was to become a cricketer but his father convinced him not to. Gradually he fell in love with tennis and after some time he was selected by Mahesh Bhupati for his academy.

This changed the life of Nagal who never looked back after that. The 190th ranked player started to grow regularly as a player and has been playing consistently well. He made his Davis Cup debut for India in 2016 against Spain.

He won his only ATP Challenger Tour title in 2017, defeating American Jay Clarke in the final. The youngster who seeks inspiration from Japanese culture recently came second in the Junior Asian Games 2018 along with Amandeep Singh.

The Indian tennis player has also been in a controversiy related to him being dropped from the Anand Amritraj-led Davis Cup squad in 2017 due to disciplinary issues.

His road to the US Open main draw has been interesting. Nagal had beaten Tatsum Ito of Japan and Peter Polansky in the first two fixtures of the qualifiers in straight sets. He came back from a set down in the final fixture of the qualifier to beat his Brazilian opponent Joao Menezes 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

He was elated after his win as he had to struggle hard and keep himself calm and composed to get through the match. The 22-year old was trailing in the second set 1-4 and from there, he made his comeback.

For now, in the US Open 2019, the right-handed tennis player is one of the hopes of India in men's singles along with Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

The youngster will fight it out against legendary tennis player Roger Federer in front of a full-house at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York. Winning the match against the Swiss legend is not an easy thing to do but he will definitely learn many things which will help the young boy in future.