Indian skipper Virat Kohli broke Sourav Ganguly's captaincy record and is on the verge of surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Tests as well. The 30-year-old Indian skipper went past Ganguly's away victory record in Tests as a captain of the Indian cricket team. He also drew level with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the number of Test victories as the captain of the national team.

Kohli achieved these milestones after India's victory over West Indies. He has won 12 Tests from the 26 matches he has led abroad surpassing the previous record of Ganguly who had won 11 out of 28 matches he led.

The current Indian skipper now has 27 Test wins which make him the most successful Indian captain ever along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The 30-year-old cricketer took 47 matches to achieve this feat whereas Dhoni did it in the 60 Test matches he led.

The winning percentage of Kohli is also superior to that of Dhoni and Ganguly as he won 55.31 per cent of the matches he has captained India whereas Dhoni and Ganguly have 45 per cent and 42.85 per cent respectively.

The Indian skipper can easily go past the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman's record and become the most successful captain for Team India in Test cricket in near future.

He can actually achieve this feat in the ongoing Test series against West Indies as it looks pretty much certain going by Indian team's current form.

Is Kohli India's best Test captain ever?

He probably isn't the best captain India ever had, as yet. Kohli started off well as the captain of the Indian cricket but in recent times India have faced defeat against England as they lost 4-1 in a Test series last year. Even though India defeated Australia abroad, that Aussie team were nowhere near the sides Dhoni and Ganguly led their team against.

So, it is too early to state that he is the best just on the basis of the number of wins as many of those victories have come against weaker outfits of Australia and an England squad which were going through their transition period. Many of the victories also came against teams like Sri Lanka and West Indies who do not feature among the top-five teams in the ICC Test ranking.

Team India beat West Indies by 318 runs in the first Test of the two-match series in Antigua. This victory was India's biggest win in away Test matches in terms of runs.

The West Indian team were bowled out for a mere 100 runs as Jasprit Bumrah registered a five-wicket haul on the fourth day of the fixture. Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma also contributed by picking up two wickets and three wickets respectively.

India posted a total of 343 runs in their second innings with Ajinkya Rahane chipping in with a century and Hanuma Vihari narrowly missing out on a ton.

The Men in Blue set a target of 419 runs for the host to chase. In reply, the Carribean team could not stand in front of the brutal bowling of Jasprit Bumrah who helped India win in a convincing manner.