Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag stated that Rishabh Pant is the ideal candidate to replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni in both ODIs and T20 internationals.

Sehwag mentioned in an interview with timesofindia.com that he feels the Delhi-born wicketkeeper-batsman will take some time and needs to correct his shot selection. If he does so he will be a part of Team India for a long time.

"I think Rishabh Pant is the best one (option). He proved himself in Test cricket and now he may prove himself in ODIs and T20Is again. He is the best guy to replace MS Dhoni," Sehwag told timesofindia.com.

"He (Pant) will take some time. If he corrects his shot selection, he will serve Team India for a long time," he added.

The former Indian cricketer who has played 251 ODIs and 104 Test matches further added that Pant has the potential to open the batting for India in the coming 3-4 years and he is quite sure about it.

"I am sure in the coming three or four years, you will see Pant opening for the team. He has the capability to open the innings in the limited-overs format," the 40-year-old former cricketer further elaborated.

Rishabh Pant has recently faced a lot of criticism from cricket fans all over the world for his below-par performance in the T20 and ODI series India played against West Indies.

The 21-year-old cricketer has been bashed for throwing away his wickets playing unnecessary shots which have put the team in trouble. Many have questioned his temperament and maturity as a cricketer.

Moreover, he filled in the shoes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni who took a sabbatical from cricket to serve the Indian Army, because of which it has been difficult for the youngster.

Expectations are always high due to the standards Dhoni has set so it has been tough going for the 21-year-old. He is the future of the Indian cricket as MSK Prasad had already mentioned that Dhoni will be in the team as a second wicket-keeper and will help in the grooming of Pant.

Team India are currently playing the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies which is a part of ICC World Test Championship.