Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri reportedly got re-appointed for his coaching role because of his experience as a player.

A senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told IANS that former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson was at par for getting selected as the new Indian coach but Shastri went ahead because of his vast experience as a cricketer of the Indian team.

The former Indian cricketer has played 80 Test matches and 150 ODIs for India whereas the former longest-serving New Zealand coach did not play much as he started coaching at an early which went against the Kiwi.

The official mentioned that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) was impressed by the former New Zealand coach's past record as under him the Kiwis have become a force to reckon with in international cricket.

"The CAC felt that Shastri's proven record as a player was one area that needed to be give due recognition as one's own stature might become an area of concern when handling a team which has big names," the official told IANS.

"Hesson hadn't played enough cricket himself and as we know started coaching in his early twenties. Shastri, on the other hand, played 80 Test matches and 150 ODIs. That is something that went against the Kiwi," the official added.

"It was not a walk in the park for Shastri as some of you seem to believe. Hesson was really close to getting the go-ahead. It is there for all to see how the New Zealand team improved by leaps and bounds under him across all formats," he further added.

Now, the biggest question that arises is that is it important for a coach to be experienced as a player in international cricket in the modern era.

The national selectors will announce the names of the supporting staff soon. Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun is expected to stay with the national team as he has done a tremendous job during his stint with the Men in Blue.

But batting coach Sanjay Bangar will probably lose his job due to the poor performance of India's middle-order in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Former national selector Vikram Rathour and Pravin Amre are the favourites for the job.

Team India will play the first fixture of the two-match Test series against West Indies from August 22. The Men in Blue had earlier defeated the Caribbean 2-0 and 3-0 in the ODI and T20 series respectively. The Test series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.