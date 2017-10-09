Play
Vinay Kumar is working hard on returning to the Indian team. The Karnataka captain is now preparing for Ranji Trophy.
Oct 9, 2017
India vs Colombia football match live: Watch FIFA U-17 World Cup online, on TV
Mithali Raj excited about ICC Women's Championship 2017-2020
Ashwin also said he was confident of making a return to the ODI squad soon and that he is ready to crack the yo-yo test.
Oct 9, 2017
R Ashwin evades question on Virat Kohli's preference for Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
This present India cricket team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, has set the fitness standards bar high.
Oct 9, 2017
Here is why Yuvraj Singh and others' comeback chances to India team look tough
BCCI warns players against 'unapproved' IJPL, JIPL Twenty20 tournaments
EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United target India World Cup U-17 star Komal Thatal? Here's the truth
Virat Kohli, Ziva discuss about cats and dogs in MS Dhoni's hometown [VIDEO]
Sehwag, Laxman take Dhoni's helicopter shot challenge: Here's how they fared [VIDEO]
Fifa u-17 World Cup: October 9 matches, India vs Colombia live stream, start time and TV guide
Hockey Asia Cup 2017: Live streaming, global TV listings; India fixtures & full schedule
FIFA U-17 World Cup: India ready to give Colombia a run for their money, says coach De Matos
Premier Badminton League (PBL) season 3 auction: Live streaming, icon players list & start time
Fifa u-17 World Cup match live streaming: Watch England vs Chile live on TV, Online
Nadal eyes sixth title of 2017 season as he takes on mercurial Australian youngster, Kyrgios, in the final of China Open on Sunday, October 8.
Oct 8, 2017
Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios final live streaming: Watch China Open 2017 on TV, online
