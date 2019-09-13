Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, after his recent inclusion in the Test squad for the South Africa series, said that he does not copy Virat Kohli. He added that Yuvraj Singh is an inspiration to him.

Gill fan also talked about his love for Neymar and said that he supports the team wherever the former Barcelona star plays.

The 20-year-old cricketer, who has been in tremendous form for India A squad in the West Indies tour, got his maiden call-up for the Test team replacing KL Rahul.

In an interview with The Times of India, the cricketer said that even though his cover drive resembles that of Virat Kohli, he does not want to copy him. He added that he follows the Indian skipper's work ethics.

He also mentioned that Yuvraj Singh is his inspiration and the presence of Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh in the Punjab squad helped him a lot in his way forward.

"I have my role models. I try to follow the work ethics of Virat bhaiya but I know every player is different and you can't copy anyone," Gill told TOI.

"I tried not to get overawed by them. They were very helpful. Yuvipaais my inspiration. His journey, his struggles with his health and the way he looks at the game is so inspirational. That has helped me so much to get ready for the top grade of cricket," he added.

The 20-year-old cricketer, who was the vice-captain of India's U-19 World Cup-winning squad, has been the top-scorer for India A in the West Indies tour. He was also adjudged Man of the series. He has been in terrific form in first-class cricket and highest run-scorer for Punjab team in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season.

Gill also talked about his first impression of cricket, which was the fascination he had with watching Sachin Tendulkar play straight drives.

The Men in Blue are slated to face South Africa for a three-match T20 international and Test series, which is scheduled to start on September 15 at Dharamsala.

Gill's inclusion in the Test squad was due to the current form he is enjoying. Chief selector MSK Prasad mentioned that they are looking at Gill as a backup for the opening slot and also the middle-order in the series.