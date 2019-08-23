Young batting prodigy Shubman Gill has been making headlines recently. He expressed his disappointment at not being a part of India's squad for the West Indies tour. However, he is focused on churning out the runs and making his case extremely strong in front of the selectors.

The road ahead looks cosy for the young man, but he wants to be rooted and keep getting the basics right. He spoke about the influence of Rahul Dravid, who has been his mentor in his Under-19 days.

"Rahul sir has been my coach since the India U-19 days and then India A. There is one basic advice from him which I always keep in mind. He would tell me that come what may, never change your basic game that got you success," said Gill, who became the youngest Indian to score a first-class double hundred earlier this month against West Indies 'A'.

Was not advised to change his game by Rahul Dravid

The right-hander said that he would rate his double hundred early this month as one of his best innings considering the pitch, the conditions and the bowling attack.

"I would certainly rate my double hundred against the West Indies A as one of my best knocks in red ball (cricket) considering the opposition, surface and match situation," Gill said.

The Punjab batsman said that Dravid had asked him not to change his game even if he is not getting the runs as it would then not be his natural game anymore.

"Rahul sir told me that if I change my game, it won't be natural anymore and may not provide success. His focus has always been on the mental make-up while we face the challenge posed by the best," Gill further added.

Much like Virat Kohli, Gill too plays an aesthetically pleasing cover drive and this has evoked comparisons with the Indian skipper. However, the young man said that the stroke came naturally to him since his younger playing days.

"...because I have an attacking game against the spinners. Since childhood, I have practised a lot against spin bowling. So while playing on turners, I developed this particular stroke," said Gill.

Gill has shared the Punjab dressing room with Yuvraj Singh and said that the former Indian player gave him a lot of confidence and advice on how to deal with pressure.

"Yuvi paaji gives me a lot of advice about handling pressure, fame and adulation. In the Punjab team, I confide a lot in my senior Gurkeerat Singh Mann. And obviously, any for life decision, I always look up to my dad," he concluded.