Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were caught on camera sharing a beautiful moment while sitting next to each other at the unveiling of the new stand in the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, named after the Indian skipper, on September 12.

The event, which took place at the Weightlifting Auditorium of Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, was organised by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). It marked the renaming of the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after former union minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away in August.

A video, where the Indian skipper and his wife Anushka can be seen sharing an adorable moment during the event, went viral on social media. While many people lauded the couple, others were not happy with the public display of affection.

Kohli was overwhelmed and emotional after the virtual unveiling of the stand. He thanked his family and recalled a memory of himself watching India play in 2001.

The 30-year-old Indian skipper spoke about how supportive Arun Jaitley was and how he stood for him after his father's death.

"I told Arun Jaitley ji's family that the world knew him differently but I have known him just as a human being. He came to my residence after my father's death and gave me courage and strength. It's a momentous occasion today," Kohli said.

A short video of the Indian skipper's journey from being a U-19 player to becoming Team India's captain was also shown at the event. All the members of the Indian team attended the event, after which they were scheduled to fly to Dharamsala for the first T20 fixture against South Africa.

The Indian skipper was in a record-breaking spree in the recently concluded West Indies tour. The Men in Blue completed a whitewash in the Caribbean, with Kohli leading from the front. The 30-year-old cricketer was in superb form and became the most successful Test captain for India, surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of 27 Test wins.

The Men in Blue are currently sitting at the top of the ICC World Test Championship table with 120 points in their kitty. They are slated to face South Africa in a three-match T20 series which is scheduled to start on September 15.