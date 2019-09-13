The Indian selectors recently announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Australia. Shubman Gill received a maiden call-up to the side while KL Rahul faced the axe. The selectors confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be promoted up to open the innings.

"Rohit Sharma has been selected in the side as an opener. He will open in the three matches and also for the Board President XI. Want to give him an opportunity to open the innings in Tests," Prasad said in the press conference.

While most of the expected names were picked, there are also a number of players whose names were doing rounds to be a part of the squad. Let us take a look at three players who are likely to be disappointed for missing out.

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Young Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran has been in superb form in India's domestic circuit and signalled his intent with a superb century in the Duleep Trophy just before the selection of the squad. He has been included in Board President's XI side and eyes will be on his performance, especially because opening concerns have always followed the Indian side in the recent past.

Umesh Yadav

The fast bowler was part of India's squad for the tour of West Indies. However, he did not get a game as the trio of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were mighty impressive in both the games. He has now been benched from this squad as the size of the squad was trimmed down to 15. Like Easwaran, Umesh too has been included in Board President's XI side which will be captained by Rohit Sharma.

Navdeep Saini

After an impressive T20I series against West Indies, Navdeep Saini was held back even for the Test series. He did not get a game but his pace and accuracy impressed the management. He has not found a place in the side which could bring disappointment to the young man.

"Our bowling unit in the Test format is very strong. When I was with the team (in West Indies) I realised that I'll have to work harder to get into the side. Only by doing that a I might get a chance," Saini told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of All India Public Sector T20 cricket tournament.