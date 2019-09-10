The Indian cricket team players have been asked to wear traditional clothes for the unveiling of a stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla named after Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) will also be naming the stadium after Arun Jaitley in the presence of the Men in Blue.

In an interview with IANS, a board official stated that the players have been sent mails aking them to wear traditional wear for the twin ceremony which is going to be held at the Weightlifting Auditorium of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The official also said that the players after attending the event will head to Dharamsala on Friday.

"The boys have been sent a mail asking them to wear traditional clothes. They will be present when DDCA unveils the stand in Kohli's name as also the stadium is named after former DDCA president and BCCI Vice President Jaitley. The boys are assembling in the capital on Thursday before heading to Dharamsala on Friday," the official told IANS.

The Men in Blue are slated to face South Africa for a three-match T20 series followed by a three-match Test series. The first match is slated on September 15. The pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested for the T20I series.

The Men in Blue recently defeated the West Indies team in a two-match Test series during the Caribbean tour. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and fast bowler Bumrah were in prolific form. Earlier, in the tour, Team India had defeated West indies 3-0 and 2-0 in the T20 and ODI series respectively.

The Indian skipper also shattered many records during the tour and he became the most successful captain to lead India in the five-day format. The 30-year-old cricketer surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of 27 wins in Tests.