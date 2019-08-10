Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's love for cars and bikes is not unknown to the world. The 38-year-old cricketer has been quite open about his passion for two-wheelers and four-wheelers always. He not only loves to ride them but also has a great collection of these special automobiles.

Recently the World Cup-winning captain added another 'beast' to his collection. The new car that he has acquired is Jeep Grand Cherokee. Sakshi Dhoni, wife of the cricketer recently posted a picture of the red-monster that Dhoni bought, on Instagram.

She captioned the post, "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!"

The former Indian captain is currently serving the Indian Army. Dhoni, who is a Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) of the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, is currently with his battalion (106 Para TA battalion) in the Kashmir Valley and is expected to raise the national flag on Independence Day at Leh district of the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh. He joined his battalion in Kashmir on July 30 and will be with them till August 15.

The wicket-keeper batsman has a collection of many high-end vehicles. Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, GMC Sierra are some of the specimens he possesses. In case of two-wheelers, the list is even bigger as the 38-year-old was always more fond of bikes. The engines which keep his garage lit are Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage among several others which he owns.

The former captain has taken a two-month break from international cricket to serve the Indian Army after India exited the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Post World Cup, there were many rumours about him retiring but they were dismissed by the cricketer and chief selector MSK Prasad. He will join the team in near future as a second-choice wicket-keeper and will help the team during the grooming process of Rishabh Pant.