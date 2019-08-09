Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is probably going to hoist the Indian tricolour on Independence Day in Leh district of the recently created union territory of Ladakh. The 38-year old cricketer who is a Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) of the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army is currently with his battalion (106 Para TA battalion) in the Kashmir Valley.

The World Cup-winning former Indian skipper is stationed at Khrew in Pulwama district along with his battalion. He joined his unit on July 30 and is doing the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty till August 15. According to defence sources, the cricketer is scheduled to travel to Leh on August 10 along with his regiment.

As reported by IANS, a senior army official said that Dhoni is a brand ambassador of the Indian Army and he acts as a motivator for his unit.

"Dhoni is a brand ambassador of the Indian Army. He has engaged in motivating members of his unit and has often been playing football and volleyball with the soldiers. He is also undertaking battle training exercises with the corps. He will remain in the valley till August 15," the senior army official was quoted as saying by IANS

The official, however, did not disclose the exact location at which Dhoni is probably going to hoist the national flag. It is a part of the initiative undertaken by the Union government to hoist the tricolour in every village of Jammu and Kashmir for Independence day celebration. The government on August 5 revoked the Article 370 of the Constitution withdrawing special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and dividing the state into two union territories.

Dhoni was present in the former state when all these things happened. The 38-year-old cricketer took a two-month break from professional cricket to serve the Indian Army after Team India exited the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. There were rumours about the ageing cricketer hanging up his boots, but the wicket-keeper batsman rubbished all rumours and stated that he will be back in the team after his break.