Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has given a lot of memories to cherish to the Indian cricket fans. From winning the ICC World T20 in 2007 to clinching the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, he has been the leading figure who took India to such heights in the last decade. The 38-year-old is also known for his love of the Indian army and has been quite open regarding these things.

Recently, a video went viral on social media which featured Dhoni singing in army uniform. The former captain can be seen singing "Main pal do pal ka shayar hun" from Bollywood movie 'Kabhi Kabhie' and according to the viewers, the wicket-keeper batsman was singing quite well. Most of the viewers were amazed by the singing skills of Dhoni and requested him to croon more often.

The 38-year-old is a Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) of the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and is currently with his battalion (106 Para TA battalion) in the Kashmir Valley. He joined his battalion in Kashmir on July 30 and will be doing his duties of patrolling, guard and post duty till August 15. The cricketer was recently seen in a video playing volleyball with his training colleagues which went viral on social media.

The World Cup-winning captain is on a break from international cricket post-India's exit from the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He was heavily criticised by cricket fans and former players because of his performance in the quadrennial tournament. They stated that Dhoni played at a slow pace which cost Team India a lot. After the tournament got over there were speculations about the ageing cricketer hanging his boots but chief selector MSK Prasad clarified the situation by saying that Dhoni will be a member of the team and will mentor Rishabh Pant for the future.

As reported by NDTV, Dhoni is expected to return to the Indian team for the T20 internationals against New Zealand and South Africa in February 2020.