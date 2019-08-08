Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant reportedly said that sometimes he gets frustrated and feels the pressure when he cannot perform well. In a video posted on BCCI's Twitter handle, Pant was seen talking to Rohit Sharma about how he felt after he failed to perform in the first two matches against West Indies. He mentioned that every time he cannot make the correct decisions but he believes in his ability and with the team backing him he feels good. He also mentioned that he was happy that on the day of the third T20 international match against West Indies everything fell into place.

"Sometimes I get frustrated, I assess what went wrong. Every time you cannot make the right decisions, I believe in my basics and my ability. Sometimes I feel pressure, sometimes I enjoy, but when you know the team backs you, you obviously feel good," Pant told Rohit Sharma in a BCCI TV video as quoted by the DNA.

"It felt good. I believe in my process, yes I was not able to score runs in the first two matches, but today everything fell in place. I had a good partnership with Virat Bhai, we had a gameplan of batting for long period and then accelerating in the later overs," Pant added.

Having disappointing outings with the bat in the first two matches against West Indies, the 21-year-old youngster bounced back to form in the third and final T20 international match scoring a match-winning knock of 65. Chasing a total of 147, India was in a fix as they lost early wickets. Pant along with Kohli took India home as they had a partnership of 106 runs.

After the match, Virat Kohli had mentioned that they see Pant as the future and do not intend to put too much pressure on the youngster.

The left-handed batsman from Delhi has been criticised by cricket fans and cricket experts for the way he got out in the first two matches. He has come in the squad and will be the first-choice wicket-keeper from now on replacing cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. To fill in the boots of such a stalwart figure of Indian cricket will be a tough task for the youngster.

The 38-year-old wicket-keeper has taken a sabbatical to serve the Indian Army for two months. He will be back in the squad and his role will be to groom Pant for the future.

The Men in Blue will face West Indies for the three-match ODI series which will start on August 8. Team India won the T20 international series 3-0.