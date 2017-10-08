Sports News
After MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli slams Duckworth Lewis method; here's why
Play
Sourav Ganguly was always known for backing youngsters, who are always indebted to the Prince of Kolkata.
Oct 8, 2017
Virender Sehwag REVEALS key player behind MS Dhoni's success
Japanese Grand Prix 2017: F1 live streaming, TV listings & start time
U-17 football World Cup: Day 3 matches, Chile vs England time, TV guide, live stream
WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 schedule: Matches, time, live stream in India, predictions
Kuldeep, Bumrah shine as India humble Australia in rain-affected 1st T20I in Ranchi
Japanese GP 2017: Lewis Hamilton takes pole; Nico Rosberg showers praise
India vs USA FIFA U-17 World Cup match in New Delhi: Boys in Blue lost, but we found HOPE
Play
David Warner-led Australia will look to turn things around when they face India in the first T20I in Ranchi on Saturday, October 7.
Oct 7, 2017
India vs Australia 1st T20I in Ranchi: Cricket live streaming, TV listings & start time
Ahead of 1st India-Australia T20I in Ranchi, Virat Kohli talks about 'good man' Ashish Nehra
Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov China Open semi-final: Tennis live streaming & TV listings
Brazil vs Spain football match live: Watch FIFA U-17 World Cup online, on TV
FIFA U-17 World Cup: School kids at JLN stadium 'forced to drink water from toilets'
Ranji Trophy: Himachal's Prashant Chopra hits historic triple hundred on his 25th birthday
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains