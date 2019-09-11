Virat Kohli has always been outspoken about his devotion to wife Anushka Sharma and the couple quite frequently share pictures on social media sites which have clear Public Display of Affection. Now, the current Indian captain has again done the same thing by posting a picture on Twitter where he and his wife are getting rather cosy.

In this photograph, the cricketer and the Bollywood actor seem to be on a beach and are dressed in swimming costumes. Anushka is apparently wearing a bikini and is sitting on a chair while her hubby leans back on her and both pose for the cameras.

This picture comes a few days after Kohli posted a photo of himself where he is only wearing briefs and showing off his fit body. At that time, Twitterati trolled the India skipper in a light-hearted manner by suggesting that his lack of clothes in the photo are a result of being challaned by traffic police.

At that time, introduction of exponentially higher fines for traffic rules violation was in the news. This time, what is dominating the news cycle is the slowdown in Indian economy. So, the people on Twitter, who are always quick at ceasing an opportunity for trolling someone in a funny way, started linking deceleration of GDP growth with the lack of clothes that the two are wearing.

See the photo and replies to it here: