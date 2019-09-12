Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni may retire today on September 15, according to rumours. A tweet of Virat Kohli has aroused speculations of the former captain's retirement and it has become a rage on social media. According to the rumours, he might hold a press conference to announce his retirement at 7 pm.

The Indian skipper on Thursday morning took to Twitter and posted a picture of the star cricketer along with him from the 2016 T20I World Cup.

The Indian skipper captioned it, "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test msdhoni."

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

The netizens started to react as the rumour started to spread like wildfire that Dhoni is going to retire. Most of the people were pretty much shocked and saddened by the rumour and they hoped that something like this does not happen.

MS Dhoni announced retirement I guess personally to Kohli on phone. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 12, 2019

Thank You Dhoni for bottling so many T20 games for India.... Happy retirement — Akshay Sharma (@ViratsMSDBhakti) September 12, 2019

The former Indian skipper took a sabbatical and went to serve the army after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 got over. Post World Cup there were rumours that the 38-year-old might announce retirement as he was not picked for the West Indies tour. Then chief selector MSK Prasad cleared the air and stated that he will be back when he is available.

The chief selector in the coming days also mentioned that Dhoni will be an important part of the Indian team as he will mentor youngster Rishabh Pant till the 21-year-old gets ready to fill in the boots of the former skipper.

Dhoni will be the second-choice wicket-keeper while Pant will be the first choice. The selector made it clear that keeping the future of Indian cricket in mind Pant is the first choice.

After this announcement, the speculations got stronger and Dhoni's exclusion from the South Africa tour gave further ground to the speculations. But then again the selector confirmed that Dhoni was unavailable for selection.

There is still no clue about when Dhoni will retire but day by day the speculations are getting stronger and Kohli's post with the former skipper triggered the rumours a little bit more.

The Indian team after completing demolition of the West Indies squad in the Caribbean tour are slated to play South Africa in a three-match T20 and Test series which will start on September 15.

Captain Kohli who was in terrific form in the Caribbean tour will lead the Men in Blue in the first T20 to be played at Dharamsala.