Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen with wife Anushka Sharma throughout the West Indies tour. The couple were very much open about it as they enjoyed their time in the Caribbean and posted pictures on social media.

But when most of the players did not have their family with them, the question arises -- is that why did Kohli enjoy such preferences?

A Board for Control of Cricket (BCCI) official told the Times of India that provision was there for all the players but most of them were not there for the whole tour so they did not bring their family alike Kohli.

The official also said that Kohli is a professional person and he does not break the rules set for the team.

"The provision was for every player. There were different teams playing in the three formats in West Indies. Very few players stayed back for all three formats and Virat was one of them. Virat is a professional person. He doesn't bend the regulations set for the team. And anyway, his wife had her own itinerary for the trip," the official told TOI.

BCCI had earlier laid out a clause regarding families staying with the players when they are on national duty. According to the clause, the families are allowed to stay for a limited period of time during the tours.

But in the West Indies tour, the BCCI relaxed the clause as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which concluded just before the Caribbean tour, was very much stressful and they felt that before the long and busy home season starts it was important to allow the players to be with their families.

"It was felt that the players went through a stressful period during the World Cup. The West Indies tour got underway shortly after that. It was important to allow the players to have their families around them. The long and busy home season starts immediately after the West Indies tour and the families find it tough to travel around within the country," the official said.

The Men in Blue were in brutal form against the West Indies in the Caribbean tour as they completed a whitewash in all the three formats of the game. Indian captain Kohli was in prolific form throughout the tour and also became the most successful Test captain for India.

Team India are slated to play their first T20 international fixture of the three-match series against South Africa on September 15 at Dharamsala.