Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya took to Twitter and shared a video of him practising before the beginning of the T20 series against South Africa. The all-rounder issued a warning to his opponents by captioning the video, "Getting into the groove".

The 28-year-old cricketer who was in tremendous form in the T20 series India played during the Caribbean tour won the Man of the Series award also.

In the video, he can be seen practising at the nets hitting the balls with power and his strokeplay looks impressive. His defence looks quite good and his footwork and head positioning also seemed like perfect.

The all-rounder also was seen hitting some exquisite shots on the off-side which indicates that he is in good touch. The 28-year-old cricketer had earlier mentioned that his dream is to play the ICC T20 World Cup which is going to be held in Australia in 2020. So, this series will be a vital one for him.

Getting into the groove pic.twitter.com/2gbd35GWro — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) September 10, 2019

The all-rounder will also be joined by his brother Hardik Pandya who had earlier posted a video on Twitter in which he was seen hitting the ball out of the park.

In the video, he was even hitting the famous trademark helicopter shot of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The 25-year-old looked to be in good touch and is raring to go out and join the team for the series. He captioned the video "Solid session in the nets today. Can't wait to join up with the boys."

Solid session in the nets today Can't wait to join up with the boys pic.twitter.com/ghpNf306kO — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 6, 2019

The all-rounder got selected for the South Africa series after having a break. The junior Pandya brother was rested for the West Indies tour after the ICC Cricket World Cup got over due to having some minor injuries. The 25-year-old played a very important role in India's journey to the World Cup semi-finals.

The Indian selectors rested Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming three-match T20 series and also did not pick former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni which aroused speculations about Dhoni's future.

The first match of the T20 series is slated to be played on September 15 in Dharamsala.