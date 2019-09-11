Legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wished all his fans Happy Onam. Other cricketers like Anil Kumble, Ajinkya Rahane Suresh Raina and VVS Laxman also took to social media and wished Keralites on the occasion of Onam.

The Little Master shared pictures of himself and an artist whom he met during his visit to Kerala recently. In the picture, Tendulkar can be seen taking a sketch of himself from the artist named Pranav.

The 46-year-old mentioned in his captions that he met Pranav during his recent visit to Kerala and had some interactions with him. The Little Master also stated that he was astonished by the motivation of the artist who draws only with his legs and appreciated the Spirit of Kerala.

"Happy Onam to everyone. May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all! During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation. This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala," his tweet read.

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 11, 2019

The Little Master who has more than 34,000 runs and 100 centuries to his name in both Tests and ODIs announced his retirement in 2013. He is the only batsman in cricket history to have scored 100 centuries and was inducted in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame in July.

On the other hand, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble posted a picture of a Nilgiri Thar at the Eravikulam National Park in Kerala and wished everybody on Onam. The Indian spin bowling legend is quite well known for his love of photography and wildlife.

The Nilgiri Thar, enjoying the beautiful valley view in #EravikulamNationalPark, Kerala. Wishing you all a very Happy Onam. #WildlifeWednesday #Onam pic.twitter.com/nltU5bFf5h — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 11, 2019

Ajinkya Rahane who recently played a vital role in India's victory in the Test series against West Indies with the bat and Suresh Raina also took to Twitter and wished their fans on Onam. The 31-year-old cricketer scored two half-centuries and a century in the two-match Test series against West Indies which India won 2-0. VVS Laxman also wished his fans on the occasion of Onam.

Wishing the people of Kerala a very happy and prosperous Onam!

ഹാപ്പി ഓണം! #Onam — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) September 11, 2019

Onam greetings to everyone May we all be blessed with good health, happiness, and togetherness. ✌ — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 11, 2019