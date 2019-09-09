Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has set many records in his entire career. The Little Genius who is looked upon as the god of cricket in India has scored 100 centuries in his entire career of international cricket. No cricketer other than Tendulkar has such a massive record and he is also the highest run-scorer in ODIs.

The 46-year-old cricketer has 18,426 runs to his name after playing 463 ODIs. On September 9, 25 five years ago, the legendary cricketer scored his first ODI century against Australia in a World Series match played at Colombo. ICC took to Twitter to pay tribute to the all-time great batsman.

The Little Master scored 110 runs of 130 balls he faced with a strike rate of 84.61 in that match. He went out to bat along with Manoj Prabhakar and helped India post a total of 246 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Tendulkar smashed eight fours and two sixes in the match but finally got out to a Craig McDermott delivery. In reply the Australian innings ended 31 runs short as the Indian bowlers bundled the Aussie batting order out for 215 runs.

ICC's tweet read, "On This Day in 1994, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first ODI hundred, against Australia in Colombo... and the rest is history."

#OnThisDay in 1994, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first ODI hundred, against Australia in Colombo... ... and the rest is history! Which is your favourite @sachin_rt ODI hundred? pic.twitter.com/hV9cnkTRp3 — ICC (@ICC) September 9, 2019

The Little Master has some big records to his name in the ODI format. Even in T20 cricket he was quite successful during his stint with Mumbai Indians.

In Tests, he has got 15,921 runs to his name from the 200 matches he played with 51 centuries. The great man has an average of 53.8 in Tests and 44.8 in ODIs. He has won almost every trophy a cricketer can dream of.

The 46-year-old was a part of India's World Cup-winning team in 2011 and also has the experience of coming second in the biggest cricketing tournament on earth.