The festival of Onam, according to the Malayali calendar, is celebrated for 10 days in the month of Chingam. According to the Gregorian western calendar, the festival generally falls during the months of August and September.

This year, Kerala's festival of harvest commenced on September 1 and is scheduled to go on until September 13. Onam is celebrated by Malayalis all over the world for its religious and cultural significance. Many pay homage to the homecoming of King Mahabali, believed to be the grandson of Prahlad.

There are four important days in the 10-day period of Onam. The first day falls on September 10 when King Mahabali returns home. The second day – known as Thiru Onam or Thiruvonam -- is the most important day when king Mahabali visits people's houses. The third day, known as Avittam, is the day when houses prepare for the departure of King Mahabali. Celebrations go one with the famous boat races, Kumathikali and the Puikkali.

Onam in Kerala is celebrated with great fervor. Women wear white saris or mundus and the entrance of houses are decorated with elaborate flower arrangements.

The Onam Sadya or feast is one of the most famous parts of the festival, where an elaborate menu, featuring a variety of vegetables, Kerala's famous banana chips, pickles, rice, curd, raita, avail, olan, rasam and papads, is prepared. The entire feast is served on a banana leaf, which is also eco-friendly.

