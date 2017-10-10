Sports News
FIFA U-17 World Cup: India's 12th man in Delhi is positive sign for football
India will look to seal the series when they take on Australia in the second T20I in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 10. Check out how to watch match live.
Oct 10, 2017
India vs Australia 2nd T20I live streaming: Watch cricket match live on TV, online
PBL 3 auction: Here's how eight teams look - complete squads & full list of players
Celebrity Clasico football: Virat Kohli challenges Ranbir Kapoor with 'stamina over style' statement
Ashish Nehra has played 163 international matches for India, taking 235 wickets. He made his debut in 1999.
Oct 10, 2017
India cricket news: Ashish Nehra to announce his retirement soon?
Jeakson Singh: All you need to know about India's first goal-scorer at FIFA U-17 World Cup
India will have their eyes on beating Australia in the second T20, and clinch the T20 series in Guwhati.
Oct 10, 2017
India vs Australia 2nd T20 playing XIs, team news and playing conditions
India vs Colombia football match: Jeakson Singh scores historic goal, but hosts lose again
Seema Jaswal: Rare photos, videos of India's pretty FIFA U-17 World Cup show host
Egypt have qualified for the football World Cup for the first time since 1990.Mohamed Salahs injury-time penalty gave them a 2-1 win against Congo, making them the second African team after Nigeria to secure a place in next years tournament in Russia.
Oct 9, 2017
Egypt makes World Cup for first time In 28 years
Shanghai Masters 2017 tennis: Live streaming, TV listings, schedule & Nadal, Federer draw preview
Bedi, in an exclusive interview with IBTimes India, also spoke about the chances of Ashwin and Jadeja returning to the limited-overs side.
Oct 9, 2017
Bishan Singh Bedi compares R Ashwin's 'rest' with GST; here's why
Michael Schumacher is yet to make full recovery from the skiing accident in December 2013, where he suffered a horrific brain injury.
Oct 9, 2017
Is F1 legend Michael Schumacher's health improving? His agent gives fans hope
Latest health update on Shane McMahon after WWE Hell in a Cell 2017
