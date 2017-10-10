Sports News

Egypt makes World Cup for first time In 28 years

Egypt have qualified for the football World Cup for the first time since 1990.Mohamed Salahs injury-time penalty gave them a 2-1 win against Congo, making them the second African team after Nigeria to secure a place in next years tournament in Russia. Oct 9, 2017
