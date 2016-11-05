Sports News

Jurgen Klopp to retain final say on transfers despite Liverpool appointing first sporting director

After Liverpools appointment of Michael Edwards as their first ever sporting director manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he will still have the final say on the clubs transfer decisions.I try to understand why its a big thing but, in fact, from my point of view its a very natural decision on Michael Edwards, he said at a press conference held prior to Sundays Premier League visit of Watford. Nov 4, 2016
Arsenal vs Tottenham preview

Arsenal play at home for the North London derby against Tottenham, and they go into the game three points ahead of their rivals. The North London derby has become a fierce battle in recent years at Tottenham have been challenging the Gunners in the league. Nov 4, 2016
