Happy birthday Virat Kohli - with love, from Rohit Sharma
India vs China hockey match live streaming: Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy final live online
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2016 live streaming: Watch Barisal Bulls vs Chittagong Vikings live on TV, online
Bengaluru FC AFC Cup final: List of places across India live screening the historic game
Virat Kohli birthday: Looking at the star's life outside cricket through Instagram
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live streaming: Watch NBA live on TV, Online
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Lookback at his five splendid ODI centuries
Play
After Liverpools appointment of Michael Edwards as their first ever sporting director manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he will still have the final say on the clubs transfer decisions.I try to understand why its a big thing but, in fact, from my point of view its a very natural decision on Michael Edwards, he said at a press conference held prior to Sundays Premier League visit of Watford.
Nov 4, 2016
Jurgen Klopp to retain final say on transfers despite Liverpool appointing first sporting director
Play
Chelsea have hit back at the Fifa president, after he claimed “it doesn’t feel right” for clubs to buy young players and immediately send them on loan. The London club currently has 38 players out on loan at teams across Europe.
Nov 4, 2016
Chelsea say Fifa president Gianni Infantino has ‘fundamental misunderstanding’ of loan system
Rohit Sharma will not play cricket in 2016 due to injury, confirms BCCI
Play
Arsenal play at home for the North London derby against Tottenham, and they go into the game three points ahead of their rivals. The North London derby has become a fierce battle in recent years at Tottenham have been challenging the Gunners in the league.
Nov 4, 2016
Arsenal vs Tottenham preview
Play
Manchester United lost 2-1 against the Turkish side in Istanbul on 3 November. Stunning goals from Moussa Sow and Jeremain Lens means the Red Devils sit third in their Europa League group, with two games to go.
Nov 4, 2016
Jose Mourinho says Manchester United deserved to lose to Fenerbahce in Europa League
Yaya Toure breaks ice with Pep Guardiola, but Ivorian's agent could still mess up things
Beach soccer live streaming: Watch Brazil vs Russia live in Intercontinental Cup 2016 semis
