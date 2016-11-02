Sports News
Ulysses was rescued from ruins by Italian firefighters two days after the latest earthquake hit central Italy with a magnitude of 6.5. The quake followed two others just four days previously. Ulysses was sent to a vet in Rieti and was said to be in a good condition.
Nov 2, 2016
Lucky puppy is rescued from rubble two days after Italian earthquake
