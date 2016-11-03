Sports News
World Series Game 7: Chicago Cubs end 108-year title drought to leave the Cleveland Indians heartbroken
Legia Warsaw vs Real Madrid: Kovacic rescues champions
Champions League results: Real Madrid avoid upset, Leicester move closer to last 16 as Dortmund qualify
Play
Theresa May has lambasted Fifa by branding the governing bodys poppy ban as utterly outrageous. The comments come as the Football Association (FA) attempt to get the ban lifted for the Armistice Day match between England and Scotland on 11 November. The row has broken out because teams are not allowed to carry political, religious or commercial messages on their shirts under Fifa regulations.
Nov 3, 2016
Theresa may blasts Fifa over ‘outrageous’ poppy ban
Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live streaming: Watch NBA live on TV, Online
World Series Game 7 live streaming: Watch Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs live online, on TV
Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting Lisbon live streaming: Watch Champions League 2016-17 online, on TV
1st Test live cricket streaming: Watch Australia vs South Africa 2016 live online, on TV
Legia Warsaw vs Real Madrid live football streaming: Watch Champions League live on TV, Online
Play
The odds of independent candidate Evan McMullin winning the US Presidential election on 8 November are extremely slim. But because of the rules of the US Electoral College system, the traditional Republican hasnt ruled out his chances of being the next leader of the free world.
Nov 2, 2016
Evan McMullin: The dark horse in the US Presidential race
Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: Watch ISL 2016 live online and on TV
Play
This new-born baby rhino at Park Blank Zoo in Iowa took her first bath on 1 November as she frolicked with her mother whilst keepers sprayed the pair. The female rhino is yet to be named and is one of only seven born in zoos this year.
Nov 2, 2016
Adorable baby rhino takes her first bath
Play
Pep Guardiolas Manchester City produced an attacking masterclass when they beat his old club Barcelona 3-1 in the Champions League group C match. Going behind to a Lionel Messi opener, Guardiola praised his team for showing character, as they produced a win that sees them second in their group, reinvigorating their chances of making it through to the last 16.
Nov 2, 2016
Pep Guardiola so happy for his team after Manchester City beat Barcelona 3-1
Play
Totteham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will not be on the bench for Tottenhams Champions league match against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday night, but could return against Arsenal on Sunday. Kane has been out for just over six weeks since suffering ligament damage in his right ankle.
Nov 2, 2016
Harry Kane not on bench for Tottenhams Champions league match vs Bayer Leverkusen
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream