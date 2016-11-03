Sports News

Theresa May has lambasted Fifa by branding the governing bodys poppy ban as utterly outrageous. The comments come as the Football Association (FA) attempt to get the ban lifted for the Armistice Day match between England and Scotland on 11 November. The row has broken out because teams are not allowed to carry political, religious or commercial messages on their shirts under Fifa regulations. Nov 3, 2016
The odds of independent candidate Evan McMullin winning the US Presidential election on 8 November are extremely slim. But because of the rules of the US Electoral College system, the traditional Republican hasnt ruled out his chances of being the next leader of the free world. Nov 2, 2016
This new-born baby rhino at Park Blank Zoo in Iowa took her first bath on 1 November as she frolicked with her mother whilst keepers sprayed the pair. The female rhino is yet to be named and is one of only seven born in zoos this year. Nov 2, 2016
Pep Guardiolas Manchester City produced an attacking masterclass when they beat his old club Barcelona 3-1 in the Champions League group C match. Going behind to a Lionel Messi opener, Guardiola praised his team for showing character, as they produced a win that sees them second in their group, reinvigorating their chances of making it through to the last 16. Nov 2, 2016
