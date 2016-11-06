Sports News
Manny Pacquiao outclasses Jessie Vargas, becomes new WBO welterweight champion
NBA highlights: Watch Spurs vs Clippers; Hawks vs Rockets
AFC Cup 2016 final result: Bengaluru FC win hearts, Iraq Air Force Club lift title
Watch boxing live: Manny Pacquiao vs Jessie Vargas live TV information
Play
Andy Murray is the worlds number one without playing the Paris Masters semi-final. Canadian Milos Raonic withdrew from the match due to an injury.Murray only had to reach the final to come ahead of Novak Djokovic. The Serbian lost against Marin Cilic in the quarter final.Murray was the world’s number two for 76 weeks. Brits were celebrating his sudden victory on social media.
Nov 5, 2016
Andy Murray claims historic world number one after reaching Paris final
Bengaluru FC defeated by Air Force Club Iraq in the AFC Cup 2016 final
Chelsea vs Everton live football streaming: Watch EPL 2016-17 live on TV, online
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech marriage details: Couple gearing up for their big day
India women's hockey team are 2016 Asian champions after defeating China
AFC Cup 2016 final live streaming: Watch Al Quwa Al Jawiya (Air Force Club Iraq) vs Bengaluru FC live on TV, online
Play
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has issued a public apology to manager Pep Guardiola after his agent Dimitri Seluk criticised Guardiola for leaving Toure out of their Champions League squad. Speaking at a press conference the City manager explained that the issues were resolved after a private conversation with Toure.
Nov 5, 2016
Talks between Pep Guardiola and Yaya Toure resolve tension after conflict
Play
Harry Kane is certain to play a part when Tottenham Hotspur visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (6 November) after he was declared fit by Mauricio Pochettino during his pre-match press conference. The striker returned to training earlier in the week after missing the last 10 games with an ankle ligament injury.
Nov 5, 2016
Pochettino: Harry Kane starting against Arsenal is not a risk
India vs England 2016 Rajkot test tickets: Not booked yet? Hurry up
Play
After Manchester United’s loss against Fenerbahce in the Europa League, Jose Mourinho points out the key issues of his team. A lack of leadership in defence and missing confidence when playing forward were to blame, he said in a press conference after the game. Whether these problems will be resolved for the game against Swansea City on Sunday, 6 November, remains to be seen.
Nov 5, 2016
Mourinho analyses Uniteds defensive problems
