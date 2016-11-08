Sports News

England manager Gareth Southgate says it is important for players to wear poppies Play

England manager Gareth Southgate says it is important for players to wear poppies

The interim England boss said that wearing the remembrance poppies is part of the history and tradition of the national team. It is thought that players on both sides will wear a poppy when England take on Scotland at Wembley on 11 November. This comes after Fifa warned the English FA that wearing poppies on shirts could result in sanctions due to a ban on religious, political or commercial messages on playing kit Nov 7, 2016
Prev 534 535 536 537 538 539 540 541 542 543 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR