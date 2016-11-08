Sports News
Morning brief: Theresa May's India visit, tiger deaths in 2016, Koffee with Karan Season 5 and more
ATP World Tour Finals: Andy Murray faces battle to keep No.1 ranking from Novak Djokovic
Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans live streaming: Watch NBA 2016-17 live on TV, Online
Buffalo Bills vs Seattle Seahawks live streaming: Watch MNF on TV, online
Play
The interim England boss said that wearing the remembrance poppies is part of the history and tradition of the national team. It is thought that players on both sides will wear a poppy when England take on Scotland at Wembley on 11 November. This comes after Fifa warned the English FA that wearing poppies on shirts could result in sanctions due to a ban on religious, political or commercial messages on playing kit
Nov 7, 2016
England manager Gareth Southgate says it is important for players to wear poppies
WWE Monday Night Raw live: Where to watch November 7 event live on TV
Kerala: Sachin Tendulkar lends support to fight against drug abuse
Cristiano Ronaldo says he signed penultimate contract with Real Madrid until 2021
Delhi pollution: Differently-abled students brave smog during Salwan Marathon 2016
India vs England: How has India fared under Virat Kohli's Test captaincy?
Bangladesh Premier League 2016 schedule: Revised fixtures
After win over Vargas, is Pacquiao getting ready for Mayweather rematch?
Australia vs South Africa 1st Test: Steve Smith loses again, five things we learnt
India vs England: After brilliance against New Zealand, R Ashwin primed to cast a spell on Eng
