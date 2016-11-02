Sports News

Renewing contract with Real Madrid a dream come true says Gareth Bale Play

Renewing contract with Real Madrid a dream come true says Gareth Bale

Welsh international Gareth Bale signed a three-year contract extension with Real Madrid on 31 October that will keep him with the club until 2022. Bale joined Real for a then world-record fee of €100m in 2013 from Tottenham Hotspur. The forward has won two Champions League, a domestic cup and a European Supercup in his three seasons with Los Blancos. Oct 31, 2016
Prev 542 543 544 545 546 547 548 549 550 551 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR