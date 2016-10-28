Sports News

Seven people have been arrested following the violence at West Ham vs Chelseas EFL cup tie on 26 October. Riot police were forced to intervene as fighting between the home and away fans broke out, and missiles of bottles and coins were thrown. West Ham eventually won the game 2-1, with Chelsea only managing to score a consolation goal in the last minute of the game. Oct 27, 2016
