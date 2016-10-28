Sports News
Sania Mirza-Martina Hingis tennis match live streaming: Watch Santina in WTA Finals doubles on TV, online
ISL 2016: Zambrotta bemoans Delhi Dynamos finishing as Bete's brilliance earns Pune City a point
Mexican Grand Prix: Nico Rosberg bats away Bernie Ecclestone remarks with focus firmly on maiden title
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Ross Taylor motivated by chance to make history
2nd Test live cricket streaming: Watch Bangladesh vs England match live on TV and online
Watch NBA 2016-17 live: Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs live streaming and TV information
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans live streaming: Watch NFL Thursday Night Football on TV, online
Diwali 2016: Virat Kohli sends out strong message to Indian soldiers [Video]
Conor McGregor getting married? Latest news on the UFC star
No 4 batting position looks fine: Sourav Ganguly to MS Dhoni
In photos: Michael Phelps married Nicole Johnson before Rio 2016
Seven people have been arrested following the violence at West Ham vs Chelseas EFL cup tie on 26 October. Riot police were forced to intervene as fighting between the home and away fans broke out, and missiles of bottles and coins were thrown. West Ham eventually won the game 2-1, with Chelsea only managing to score a consolation goal in the last minute of the game.
Oct 27, 2016
Violent clashes erupt at West Ham vs Chelsea derby
PV Sindhu live: Watch the Indian play against He Bingjiao in 2016 French Open badminton
