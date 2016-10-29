Sports News
Speaking ahead of the game against West Brom on 29 October, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted at a press conference Vincent Kompany had left the previous game against Manchester United because he was tired: “He told us he was tired and not ready for the second half.” Following a history of injuries in the last two years Guardiola continued saying he is willing to build up Kompany as and when he feels ready. We are handling the situation in that way until he can hopefully play 90 minutes, Guardiola explained.
Oct 29, 2016
Guardiola: Vincent Kompany knows his injury history
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has taken plenty of positives for the future from the EFL Cup defeat to West Ham. He believes he still saw a lot of things that can be useful for the future. Chelsea won their previous three Premier League games against Hull City, Leicester City and Manchester United with this shape and Conte insisted one defeat to the Hammers will not change his plans.
Oct 29, 2016
Antonio Conte takes positives from Chelseas defeat to West Ham ahead of Southampton trip
