Sports News
Champions League schedule: TV guide, fixtures, date and time of Matchday 4
NFL roundup: Tom Brady destroys Buffalo Bills with epic display
World Series update: Cubs, Indians hope for championship party in Cleveland
Play
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has told his team not to look at the Premier League table after their 2-0 win against Southampton made it four wins in a row. Chelsea are currently in fourth position in the league, but are only one point away from top of the table Manchester City.
Oct 31, 2016
Antonio Conte says Chelsea must wait until January to consider being title contenders
NFL roundup: Dak Prescott shows that the Dallas Cowboys are back with a bang
MLS roundup: Seattle Sounders score three in eight minutes to surge past FC Dallas
India vs England: Cook needs a time machine and fast if Eng are to survive against Ashwin and co.
India vs Pakistan hockey final: Asian supremacy restored, Oltmans targets world titles
WTA Finals: Dominika Cibulkova lost for words after incredible win over Angelique Kerber
Southampton vs Chelsea: Antonio Conte plays down title noise, but Blues looking like serious contenders
ISL 2016: Marcelinho inspires Delhi Dynamos as Zico ponders over another FC Goa defeat
F1 results: Hamilton wins Mexican GP, but Rosberg on course for title
Play
Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez had alcohol and cocaine in his system when he was killed in a boat accident on 25 September, according to just released autopsy and toxicology reports.
Oct 30, 2016
Baseball star Fernandez had alcohol and cocaine in his system when he was killed in boat crash
Bangladesh script stunning win in second Test as spin duo Mehedi, Shakib shine in victory
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream