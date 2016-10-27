Sports News
WTA Finals 2016 live streaming: Watch Kerber vs Madison Keys live online, on TV
Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton's F1 title race: A look at some mathematical permutations
Delhi Dynamos vs FC Pune City live streaming: Watch ISL 2016 football match on TV, online
PCB should not invite foreign teams to Pakistan unless security situation improves, says Shoaib Akhtar
Boxing news: After Manny Pacquiao-Jessie Vargas bout, Bob Arum will eye Gennady Golovkin as Filipino's next opponent
Brendon McCullum hails genius Virat Kohli; does not want to compare him with other greats
Manchester derby: Jose Mourinho praises fans after Mata goal fires Man Utd into quarterfinals
Morning Brief: Cyrus Mistry says removal from Tata unprecedented, Donald Trump warns of third world war, National Geographic's 'Afghan Girl' arrested in Pak and more
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Chasing woes when Kohli fails a real worry, but Dhoni is not too concerned
West Ham vs Chelsea highlights: Watch all the goals as Hammers dump Blues out of League Cup
West Ham vs Chelsea EFL Cup match marred by crowd trouble at London Stadium
Manchester United vs Manchester City highlights: Watch all the action from EFL Cup Manchester derby
Juventus vs Sampdoria live streaming: Watch Serie A 2016-17 live online and on TV
Asian Champions Trophy results: Rupinder Pal Singh's brace helps India defeat Malaysia in thriller
