Mauricio Pochettino: Its embarrasing for me after Tottenham lose 1-0 to Bayer Leverkusen

Tottenham Hotsuprs manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted he was embarrassed after losing 1-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. Kevin Kampls goal was enough to give the German side the victory against Spurs, who were off the pace in the Group E game. This is Tottenhams second defeat in succession at Wembley, but Pochettino defended the stadium and refused to make excuses for the loss. Nov 3, 2016
Cubs break the ‘Curse of the Billy Goat’ by beating the Cleveland Indians

The Chicago Cubs shed themselves of the Curse of the Billy Goat and ended a 108-year wait for a World Series title by beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in 10 innings on 2 November in a thrilling Game Seven classic. The curse was allegedly given in 1945 after Billy Goat Tavern owner William Sianis was asked to take his goat out of the stadium because its smell was bothering other fans. Outraged, Sianis allegedly declared: ‘Them Cubs, they aint gonna win no more. Nov 3, 2016
