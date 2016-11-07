Sports News

Arsene Wenger: Penalty decision in Spurs match was harsh

Tottenham enjoyed a strong start to the game, owever, the Gunners responded well and took the lead in the 42 minute of the game as Wimmer headed the ball into his own net. Spurs were the better side once again in the second half and Harry Kane converted a penalty to equalise the game. Speaking about the penalty after the game, Wenger called the referees call decision harsh because the foul did not look dangerous. Nov 6, 2016
