England Test captain Joe Root says it would have been a good experience for him if he was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
5 days ago
Sports News
Kapil Dev advises Virat Kohli to play in England's County Championship
Riyad Mahrez's last post on Twitter was a retweet of Leicester's post, which shows him celebrating after scoring the equaliser against Bournemouth.
5 days ago
Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez announces decision to 'stay away from football' via cryptic Facebook post
Roger Federer came up with an emotional speech after "Match for Africa" charity event in San Jose, California on Monday, March 5.
5 days ago
Roger Federer: Swiss tennis star makes surprise revelation about becoming world No.1 at 36
Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has stressed Rafael Benitez is of massive importance for Newcastle United.
5 days ago
Newcastle's Rafael Benitez could have '5 or 6 premier job' offers in summer: Ex-Liverpool striker
Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain for money, former Barcelona president says
Former Australian pacer Glen McGrath has revealed what modern-day bowlers can possibly do to stop Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli from scoring aplenty.
6 days ago
How to stop run-machine Virat Kohli: Here's Australia great Glen McGrath's guide
I-League 2017/18: How can Minerva Punjab, Neroca FC, Mohun Bagan or East Bengal win league title
Australia coach Darren Lehmann defends David Warner following Durban altercation
Nidahas Trophy 2018: Will India's T20I tri-series campaign be affected by emergency in Sri Lanka?
Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I cricket live stream: Watch Nidahas Trophy 2018 on TV, online
India vs Australia Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 live stream: Watch hockey match on TV, online
Tennis star believes he could have emulated Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Former cricketers, including Graeme Smith, had criticizedVirat Kohli's behavior. But, Ravi Shastri urged the critics to let Kohli and his team "get on with their job".
7 days ago
Ravi Shastri's advice to former cricketers who questioned Virat Kohli's aggression: 'Mind your own business'
Quinton de Kock abused David Warner's wife, leading to tunnel fight in South Africa-Australia 1st Test: Report
