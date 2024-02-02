Ace batter Virat Kohli has been grabbing headlines for his personal and professional life. Several reports state that Anushka Sharma is expecting a second child after Vamika. However, Anushka nor Virat has confirmed the same. Whenever Virat skips his scheduled match for 'personal emergency' netizens speculated that he had rushed to Anushka for a medical emergency.

Recently, Virat took a break from the first two Test matches against England the cricketers and cited personal reasons for the same.

Claim: Virat Kohli cites the personal reasons for his absence from the Test match; fans speculate his mother's ill health

Despite the absence of a clear reason for Kohli's break, a viral social media post attributed it to his mother's illness. A Facebook user wrote, "Heard Virat's mother is suffering from liver issues and is serious. My strong prayers for his mother's good health. Parents getting ill is the worst pain you will ever feel. Really tough times for Kohli. Prayers with his mother."

The post also included a throwback picture of Kohli with his mother.

Fact:Virat's brother clarifies their mother is doing fine

As soon as the news of Virat Kohli rushing to meet his mother went viral. Virat's brother Vikas clarified and took to his social media and mentioned that his mother is hale and hearty.

"Hello everyone, I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom's health has been circulating. Let me clear that our mom is fit and fine. Also, I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern."

Netizens speculate about Anushka's pregnancy from Virat's absence during the test match

Soon after Vikas's clarification, netizens speculated that it could be Anushka's pregnancy which led Virat to take a break.

Amid ongoing speculations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had urged fans and media to respect Kohli's privacy and refrain from speculating about the nature of his reasons for withdrawing from the first two matches of the five-Test series against England.

There is no clarity on whether Virat Kohli will return to the squad for the last three Tests of the series. The BCCI selection committee will pick the squad for the last three matches in the coming days.

Apart from Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul will also miss the second Test match against England which will start on February 02 at Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium – Visakhapatnam.

India's updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.