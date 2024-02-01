Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra didn't win Bigg Boss 17 but certainly won many hearts. She was one of the top 3 contestants of BB17. Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra were in the top 3.

Munawar lifted the coveted trophy. Recently, Mannara after coming out of the house claimed that Priyanka Chopra offered her a cash prize and she even received congratulatory messages from Nick Jonas.

During her recent interaction with Telly Masala Mannara spoke about how her cousin poured her love on her after her amazing stint in 'Bigg Boss 17'.

Mannara said, "Priyanka told me, 'Mujhe saari jagah tere hi tags aate jaa rahe the. Mujhe tera saara journey pata hai.' Yeh telecast America mein nahi ho raha tha. Usne kaha pehle apna gala theek kar. Kyunki waha itna baat karna padta hai.' But she gave me a lot of good tips also. (Priyanka told me, 'I could see your tags everywhere on social media, so I know your journey. The show does not get telecast in America. Take care of your throat since you have to talk so much there.' But she gave me a lot of good tips also.)"

Mannara further added, "She said, 'I am so proud of you ke tune family ke naam pe game nahi khela. Tune bola mere baarein mein baat karo.' Maine bola, Haan didi. Thoda mujhe awkward lag raha tha ghar ke andar family ke baare... Then she asked me, 'Ab tereko gift kya chahiye? Hum tereko cash bhej rahe hai.' I said nahi, mujhe dresses chahiye, kapde. So many interviews, and so many events. Then she said, 'Promise, hum kapde bhejenge.' Now I am waiting ki kapde ayenge and I'll rock! (She said, 'I am proud that you didn't use the family name for your game.' So I said yes, I was awkward to do so. Later she asked me, 'What gift do you want? We are sending you cash.' I said no I want dresses since there are so many interviews and events. Then she said, 'Promise, will send you clothes.' Now I am waiting when the clothes will come and I'll rock!)"

On Parineeti congratulating her

Mannara during her exit interviews said, "Parineeti ka mujhe kal hi message aaya tha, itna lamba chauda message for congratulations jo ki iss white mobile ke andar hai (I had just received a message from Parineeti yesterday, such a long message for congratulations which is in this white mobile)."

She further added, "I wish her all the best and uski toh nayi journey hai life ki (It is the new journey of her life), and yeah, I wish her all the best."

For the unversed, Mannara Chopra is the cousin of renowned Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra.