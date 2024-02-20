Congratulations are on order for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as the couple welcomed their second baby. On February 15, the couple took to their social media handle and announced the arrival of their boy.

Anushka took to Instagram and revealed that they had named the boy Akaay. She penned a beautiful note and wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

As soon as Virat and Anushka shared the happy piece of news, celebrities and fans blessed the little one and congratulated the couple for embracing parenthood for the second time.

Ranveer Singh, Shweta Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh among others dropped hearts and love emojis as Virat and Anushka announced the arrival of their bundle of joy.

Apart from that, Akaay comes from the Hindi word 'kaya', which means the physical body. Akaay means the one who is more than their physical body.

The meaning of Akaay:

The name Akaay is primarily a gender-neutral name of Turkish origin that means Shining Moon. The name perfectly reflects the joy and light their little one brings.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will welcome second baby in London in few days; hinted Harsh Goenka

Rumours were rife that Anushka will be welcoming her baby in London. It all started with industrialist Harsh Goenka. He took to his X handle and wrote, "A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star?" Goenka also used the hashtags 'Made In India' and 'To Be Born In London'.

A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star? #MadeInIndia #ToBeBornInLondon — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 13, 2024

Soon after the post, everyone was convinced that the industrialist was talking about Anushka and Virat.

In January 2024, AB De Villiers confirmed Anushka Sharma's pregnancy reports when he said on his YouTube channel, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli had initially withdrawn from the India team for the first two Tests of the series, citing personal reasons, but later it was announced that he would miss out on the entire five-match series. His last appearance came in the T20I series against Afghanistan earlier in January.

Jay Shah said, "If somebody is asking for a personal leave in 15 years then it is his right to ask for it. Virat is not that kind of a player that he would ask for a leave without any reason. We must back and trust our players. We will talk about Virat later."

Reports of Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy started doing the rounds after a report in HT dated October 2023 mentioned that the actress was expecting her second child with husband Virat Kohli. "Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

About Anushka and Virat

Anushka tied the knot with Virat Kohli in December 2017. The actress then took a break from acting in 2018 after the release of her movie Zero. The couple then welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. Since then, Anushka has not worked in any of the films. She is slated to make a comeback with the sports drama Chakda Xpress. While the actress has already wrapped up shooting, the film's release date is unknown.