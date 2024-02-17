Bollywood power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are over the moon as they are expecting their second child. It's been over a few months since it was reported that Anushka is expecting her second child. The couple has not officially confirmed their second pregnancy, it is been reported that the actress will deliver her baby in a few days in London.

Anushka to deliver her baby in London

It all started after. Industrialist Harsh Goenka took to his X handle recently and claimed that a baby would be born in a few days. Without naming Virat or Anushka, he wrote, "A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star?"

Netizens were quick to conclude that the industrialist was talking about Anushka and Virat.

Reports of Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy first made headlines in October 2023 after a report by Hindustan Times claimed that the actress was expecting her second child with husband Virat Kohli.

A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star? #MadeInIndia #ToBeBornInLondon — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 13, 2024

In January 2024, AB De Villiers confirmed Anushka Sharma's pregnancy reports when he said on his YouTube channel, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli had initially withdrawn from the India team for the first two Tests of the series, citing personal reasons but later it was announced that he will miss out on the entire five-match series. His last appearance came in the T20I series against Afghanistan earlier in January.

Jay Shah said, "If somebody is asking for a personal leave in 15 years then it is his right to ask for it. Virat is not that kind of a player that he would ask for a leave without any reason. We must back and trust our players. We will talk about Virat later."

About Anushka Sharma's Personal and Professional life

Anushka tied the knot with Virat Kohli in December 2017. The actress then took a break from acting in 2018 after the release of her movie Zero. The couple then welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. Since then, Anushka has not worked in any of the films. She is slated to make a comeback with the sports drama Chakda Xpress. While the actress has already wrapped up shooting, the film's release date is unknown.