Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. On February 16, 2023, the couple registered their wedding under the Special Marriage Act (SMA) in the presence of their family members. A month later in March, they celebrated their wedding festivities in the presence of their close friends and family.

The 10-day feast wedding festivities were filled with customs, traditions, joy, love, and laughter.

Swara Bhasker says her parents were SHOCKED but accepted our decision

On the auspicious occasion of their first wedding anniversary, Swara shared her love story in a collaborative post with the India Love Project. She penned a heartfelt note and documented her journey as a girlfriend, friend, wife, and mother.

Swara took to Instagram and shared pictures from the court, where they signed the marriage certificate, she captioned the post, "Wise men say, only fools rush in...' Fahad & I certainly rushed into marriage, but were friends for 3 years prior. It was a love neither of us noticed blossoming, perhaps because the differences between us were many."

Speaking about different religions, she wrote, "Hindu-Muslim was only the most obvious. I'm older than Fahad & we come from different worlds: a big-city girl from an ethnically mixed English-speaking family & a small-town boy from a traditional Western UP family that speaks Urdu & Hindustani. I'm an actress in Hindi films, he's a research scholar, activist & politician. But our liberal arts education & values gave us a shared language of political beliefs & a common vision for our society & country. We met at the CAA-NRC protests in December 2019 & even organised one together. Slowly, we became close confidants."

She added, "I felt safe with Fahad & always seen by him. He said he could talk to me about anything without fear of judgment. After months of intense communication & night-long conversations, I asked Fahad what next. He said though we were worlds apart, we were very compatible, he was very fond of me & if I waited 2-3 years for him to 'settle' we could marry. I was stunned but also disarmed by his confidence & candour."

Swara mentioned, "Always thought I had gone beyond the log kya kahenge mentality, but suddenly, I was worrying about how family, friends, filmy acquaintances & even my ever loyal trolls would react. I had to face the secret shadows in my heart. Amazingly, Fahad could read my unspoken fears & we worked through them. Our families were concerned, but we stood by our love. Our shocked parents accepted our BIG decision, though hesitantly & after gently laying out concerns. When they met us together, I think they felt reassured. We were married under the SMA one year ago today. Fittingly, a relationship that began at a protest to preserve the Constitution was solemnised under constitutional provisions. A month later (I was pregnant by then), we celebrated at my nana-nani's home with shared customs. There was lots of music, feasting & a Daawat-e-Walima. The joyous 10-day affair felt like a cultural mahotsav."

The couple welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa, in September 2023.