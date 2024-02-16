Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are back with yet another episode of What The Hell Navya with Navya Naveli Nanda. The mother-daughter and grand daugther trio spoke about siblings bonds.

Just like every brother and sister, Shweta and Abhishek also used to fight during their childhood. They were recalling certain instances from their fight.

Abhishek once cut Shweta's hair during a fight when Big B and Jaya were out

In the latest episode of Navya Nanda Naveli's podcast series What The Hell Navya, Shweta recalled the time when her Abhishek cut a chunk of her hair out. Shweta said, "He cut it."

Jaya revealed that he did it from the centre of Shweta's head.

Shweta told Navya, "We fought and my parents were out at night and we had some kind of argument. I don't know how he found a pair of scissors, and he just caught my hair and he just...I had to go to school with that. Nani would put pins on my hair."

At that time, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were not at home.

Shweta Bachchan shared, "Nani used to do my hair every morning before going to school. I used to get so many whacks on my head with the comb, 'Sit straight, sit straight'. Braiding my hair tight and then that loop hairstyle."

During the interaction, Navya said that grandfather Amitabh Bachchan doesn't like it when the women of his family cut their hair short.

Shweta revealed that growing up, she would often cut her hair and maintain a short length. This habit would not go down well with Amitabh. "Nana used to not like it. No," Navya said, "He hates it. Even when I ever cut my hair, he's always like, 'Why did you do it?'

"He hates it. He likes long hair. He doesn't like it when any of us cut our hair," Shweta added.

Shweta also opened up about how Jaya helped her maintain her good hair. Shweta said her hair care routine included applying onion juice.

Shweta said, "Mama, the worst thing was when you were using onion juice," Shweta said, with Jaya agreeing to her. "I could smell it at the front door."

Navya Nanda started her podcast journey on YouTube in 2002 with 'What The Hell Navya'. In her podcast, she, along with grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mom Shweta speak about issues issues faced by women in various sectors. The trip often indulges in candid conversations. The episodes can be found on Navya's YouTube Channel. The podcast was created by IVM Podcasts and empowered by Bumble India.