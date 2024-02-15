On Wednesdays, the temple in Abu Dhabi was inaugurated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. It is the city's first Hindu stone temple. The temple, which spans across a vast 27-acre site, was built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. The temple has been built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attended the inauguration. The actor was dressed in a white and golden kurta-pyjama.

Akshay Kumar sought blessing at the temple and prayed to the Lord with folded hands as he walked through the temple premises. His presence symbolised the bond between India and the UAE, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and friendship.

Actor Dilip Joshi of TMKOCM fame says, "Even after seeing this, it is difficult to believe that such a beautiful BAPS temple has been constructed. I was present here when the foundation stone of this temple was laid by PM Modi. The Ruler of Dubai has a big heart, he gave the land and permission to construct this temple. I pray that the message of harmony is spread worldwide from this temple..."

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle and shared a picture from the temple premises.

He wrote, "Blessed to be a part of the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple at Abu Dhabi. What a historic moment!!"

Other notable guests in the UAE ceremony inaugurating the BAPS Hindu Temple include Shankar Mahadevan and Dilip Joshi, among others.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar's last film, 'Mission Raniganj', alongside Parineeti Chopra, is currently streaming on Netflix.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', starring alongside Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar, which is slated for release on Eid 2024.

Additionally, Akshay will star in 'Welcome To The Jungle', featuring an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, and others. He is also set to headline 'Sarfira', a remake of the Tamil hit 'Soorarai Pottru', directed by Sudha Kongara and featuring Radhika Madan in the lead role.