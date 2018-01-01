Sports News
Leander Paes returns to India Davis Cup squad for China tie
Ajinkya Rahane confident of India's success on England tour
How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains
Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
Wasim Akram questions BCCI over A+ contracts to Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan
Nidahas Trophy: Hardik Pandya 'diva' of India cricket team, says KL Rahul
Mohammad Shami-Hasin Jahan controversy: 10 developments in the case so far
Hasin Jahan's explosive allegation: 'Shami forced me to get intimate with brother-in-law'
Roger Federer has won the Australian Open in 2017 and 2018. With the latest success in Melbourne, he has extended his record at the top with 20 Grand Slam titles.
2 days ago
Roger Federer discusses about Nadal competition and retirement
Is Virat Kohli a Delhi boy? Gorakhpur bypoll voter list suggests otherwise
Delhi Daredevils' image will take a beating if they decide to continue association with Mohammed Shami amid allegations of attempt to murder and rape.
2 days ago
Mohammed Shami may lose Delhi Daredevils contract for IPL 2018
IPL 2018: Bengaluru FC owner JSW Sports to acquire Delhi Daredevils stake
Following Rafael Nadal's withdrawal, top-seed Roger Federer starts as the clear favorite to win the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
3 days ago
Federer talks about losing No 1 tag to Nadal at Indian Wells
Ernesto Valverde dismisses concerns over lifestyle of £135m Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele
