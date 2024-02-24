Aamir Khan's film Dangal had a famous line, 'Chhoriya chhoro se kam hai ke..' Needless to say, women are shining in every profession be they scientists at NASA, doctors, cricketers and much more.

SRK, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra Perform at WPL Opening Ceremony

As cricket buffs are gearing up for IPL next month. It's time for the Women's Premier League.

The second of the Women's Premier League began with a bang on Friday night. Who's who from the B-town set the tempo high at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

From Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan among others performed at the opening ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on February 23, Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan performed at the Women's Premiere League (WPL) 2024.

The actor set the stage on fire as he danced to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', and Ramaiya Vastavaiya. King Khan had a special message for the empowerment of women cricketers.

Shah Rukh said ahead of his performance, "If women have progressed in so many fields, then why not in sports? This was the reason behind the Women's Premier League initiative by the BCCI under secretary Jay Shah. For the next 30 days, it's not only about women and their power, it's not only about cricket and the goodness of sports. It's about the rise of women and to carve their place and the rise of queens in their Queendom."

He also introduced all the five skippers from the competing franchises. He was seen interacting with Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana on the stage.

Kartik Aaryan danced to some of his hit numbers. Shahid Kapoor, who represented Mumbai Indians made a stylish entry on a bike and grooved to his Bollywood super hits. Tiger Shroff received a loud cheer from the crowd as he made a splashing entry.

Varun Dhawan has the crowds going crazy with cheers and hoots after his power-packed performance at the WPL opening ceremony.

Varun Dhawan burns the dance floor with his infectious energy as he dances to his popular tracks 'Apna Bana Le' and 'Palat' at the WPL opening ceremony

Sidharth Malhotra set the stage on fire with his Bollywood hit numbers.

The second edition of the Women's Premier League saw a nail-biting match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets on Friday in one of the most exciting openers.