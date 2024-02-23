Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the busiest actors in B-town. The actor has three to four in his kitty, the actor is already shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Apart from Kartik will be seen in Aashiqui 3. The announcement video of the film was dropped in 2022. However, they have not zeroed down on a female protagonist.

It was a few days back it was reported that Aashiqui 3 has gone for a title change. It was also reported that the film is a remake of Rekha's cult film Baseraa.

It was reported that late producer Ramesh Behl's family had sent a legal notice to T-series' head Bhushan Kumar claiming that Kartik Aaryan's Tu Hai Aashiqui is a remake of the 1981 film Baseraa.

T-series issues a statement clarifying Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3 is not a remake of Baseera

T-series has now officially denied that the film is a remake and has said that they will soon respond to the legal notice.

In response to recent speculations circulating in the media, T-Series officially addresses and clarifies the rumours surrounding the remake of the movie 'Baseraa.'

Contrary to the circulating information, a T-Series spokesperson asserts that there is no plan to remake the movie "Baseraa." They said, "We would like to clarify, that we are not making a remake of Baseraa movie; these are rumours, baseless and false news. We will also be replying to the notice received. The focus of T-Series remains on delivering quality music and entertainment to our audience, and we have no plans to deviate from that mission."

As for Aashiqui 3, the film is now titled Tu Hai Aashiqui. The film is likely to go on floors this year. Talking to Variety about Aashiqui 3, Kartik said, "The timeless classic 'Aashiqui' is something I grew up watching and working on 'Aashiqui 3' is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I've been a big fan of Anurag Basu's work and collaborating with him on this one will shape me in many ways."

Director Anurag Basu added, "Aashiqui and Aashiqui 'were emotions for the fans that have remained in their hearts till date, the aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It'd be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I'm truly looking forward to this one."