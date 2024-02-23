Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri who is basking in the success of Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, is celebrating her 29th birthday. The actor has been part of various films, namely, Poster Boys (2017) Laila Majnu (2018), and Bulbbul among others.

However, despite being in the industry for over five years, the actor got fame after the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She became a national crush overnight. For the unversed, in the movie, she essayed the role of 'Bhabhi 2'.

All you need to know about Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri's father, Dinesh Prasad Dimri, works with Air India in Delhi, while her mother Meenakshi Dimri is a homemaker.

She completed her schooling at DPS Firozabad in Uttarakhand and pursued her graduation in sociology in Delhi. Additionally, she honed her acting skills at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune.

Tripti had mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor was her crush and in 2023 she did a film with Ranbir Kapoor.

As the actor celebrates her 29th birthday today, fans and celebs have wished her on social media.

Triptii Dimri's rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant wishes her on birthday

Amid all the birthday wishes she got a special wish from her rumoured beau Sam Merchant.

Sharing a picture of himself with Tripti, the businessman wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday dearest Tripti." In the picture, the duo is smiling and twinning in their black outfits while sitting close to each other.

Sharing a picture of herself with him, she wrote, "Happy Birthday @sam__merchant wish we could be as thin again without having to skip Ram shaam pani puri..."

Tripti was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma.

Working birthday for Tripti Dimri

The actor is celebrating her birthday in the breathtaking landscapes of Rishikesh, Triptii took a moment to reflect on her journey in the film industry.

The actress, who gained massive fandom with her performance in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', said: "I couldn't ask for a more fulfilling birthday than spending it amidst the enchanting beauty of Rishikesh, doing what I love most. Every moment on set is a gift, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to celebrate my special day immersed in my passion for acting."

Tripti on being called national crush and Bhabhi 2

In an earlier interview with Indian Express, she talked about her new popularity. The actor told Indian Express, "The first day there wasn't much that was said about me so I was like, 'Ok, that happens. I did my best but at least people are liking the film.' But slowly the tide changed, people started talking and now it hasn't stopped!"

On being called 'new national crush' and 'Bhabhi 2', she said, "It does flatter me. Numbers are also a validation; it is a very visible form of love and I am grateful for that. But as an actor, I don't want to get caught up in that. I know that people are also calling me that and honestly it just feels very, very overwhelming."

Work front

Tripti will be seen in Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film also stars Vidya Balan. She also has Anand Tiwari's Rola, opposite Vicky Kaushal, in the pipeline.